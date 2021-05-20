Paso PRJUSD Public Hearing 5.20.2021

The public hearing on trustee area scenarios of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will be held at the Paso Robles district office board room, located at 800 Niblick road, Paso Robles on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 6:00 pm.

This is the first hearing on the proposal. The public is invited to participate and provide public comment. For live public comment dial (805) 608-4230 just before this agenda item is discussed, or provide 450 words or less, written comments to: [email protected]

Written comments will be accepted until 3:00 pm. Via email on the day of the meeting. Live streaming of the board meeting is available via the following media outlets: Zoom in English or Español. Those addresses are provided on the agenda to next Tuesday’s school board meeting.