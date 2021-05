The public hearing on trustee area scenarios for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will be held at the district office board room tomorrow evening. The board meeting begins at six. This is the first hearing on the proposal.

The public is invited to participate and provide public comment.

Written comments will be accepted until 3:00 tomorrow afternoon.

For more information, go to the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District website: prjusd.org.