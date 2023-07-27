AG Appoints New Interim City Manager 07.27.2023

In its most recent city council meeting, the city of Arroyo Grande appointed assistant city manager Bill Robeson as interim city manager.

Robeson will be filling the position being left by city manager Whitney McDonald, who was hired by the city of San Luis Obispo in June. McDonald’s final day in Arroyo Grande is August 31st, and Robeson will assume the rule on August 1st.

Robeson has served as the city’s public works director from 2017 to 2020, until he was appointed as assistant city manager. He has over 29 years of public service, and previously served as the deputy director of the planning and building department for San Luis Obispo for 23 years.

The city of Arroyo Grande thanks McDonald’s “commitment…and contributions to the community,” and “[wishes] her and her family the very best.”