Paso Resident Pleads Guilty For Sex Acts with 2 Children 10.04.2023

The San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office announced yesterday that 33-year-old Eric Allen Moore of Paso Robles has pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in sex acts with a child under the age of 10.

The DA’s office says the crimes occurred in Paso Robles between 2017 and 2022, and was investigated by the Paso Robles police department with the assistance of the DA’s office bureau of investigation.

Deputy district attorney Kristin Barnard says she commends both of the survivors for having the strength to speak up and not stay silent.

Moore faces 50 years to life in state prison when he is sentenced on November 28th, 2023.