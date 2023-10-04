Sharon Roden Appointed as District 1 Paso Council Member 10.04.2023

The Paso Robles city council unanimously voted last night to approve Sharon Roden to the position of city council member.

This comes after council deliberated on eight candidates in its special interview meeting last week.

Sharon will serve until the November 2024 general municipal election, after which she may run for re-election.

Due to the staggered terms of Paso Robles district seats, candidates running for the district 1 seat in the 2024 election cycle will serve for only two years, and the seat will be up in 2026.