Paso Robles Weekly Project Report 6.30.2025

Weekly Project Update JUNE26TH

Paso Robles Public Works has released another weekly project report for current and upcoming projects.

For the Creston road corridor project, public works says traffic signal poles at Walnut and Bolen drive will be installed at the same time as paving begins in July.

For Sherwood waterlines upgrades, contractor work will resume today, beginning with the installation of new 8 inch water main crossing at Creston road and Santa Fe avenue.

For Flamson pedestrian improvements, demolition of curb ramps at 24th and Oak street, as well as 26th and Spring street has begun. Curb ramps at these locations are closed.

Construction has begun for road repairs at Katherine court, Ginger lane, and Rosemary drive, starting with the demotion of several curb ramps. Sleepy Hollow road, Tulley court will have their repairs started at a later date.

Downtown parking lot improvements for railroad and 12th street is expected to start in early July.