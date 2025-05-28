Paso Robles Police Investigate Online Threat at Virginia Peterson Elementary 5.28.2025

Press Release 20250527 – Virginia Peterson
Online Threat Assessment
The Paso Robles joint unified school district was alerted to a TikTok post made online over the weekend, which raised concerns about safety for students and staff at Virginia Peterson elementary.
The district says law enforcement conducted a thorough investigation over the post, and determined the threat was not credible.
The school remains safe and secure, according to a release by the district.
The school district once again encourages parents to speak with their children about understanding that words and actions can have consequences.