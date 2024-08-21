Paso Robles City Budget Receives Award For Presentation 8.21.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced that its fiscal year 2024 – 25 and 25 – 26 budget documents have received the distinguished budget presentation award.

Granted by the government finance officers association, this award is the “highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting.” The city says the award assessing how well the city’s budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communications device.

The city’s budget was rated as “proficient” in all four categories, and places it high among other municipalities for budgeting.