A-Town Art Hop Kicks Off Atascadero’s 1st Friday Celebrations 8.21.2024

Downtown Atascadero from Traffic Way to El Camino Real and Entrada avenue will be transformed into a family-friendly artistic gallery on Friday, September 6th.

From 6 to 9 pm, over 30 participating businesses and artists will be on display in this community event, letting attendees enjoy inspiring art exhibits, a feel-good atmosphere, and enjoy live music and performances.

Food trucks will also be present for community members to savor local tastes and delights.

More Information, including an event map, can be found at: atownarthop.org.