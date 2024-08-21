Paso Robles Hosting Open House For Olive St Rezoning Discussion 8.21.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced they will be holding an informational open house regarding a potential rezoning of the Olive street area.

The open house will be on Thursday, August 29th from 6 to 8 pm at Glen Speck Elementary school, 401 17th street. The city says the rezoning is to determine if there are opportunities for infill residential housing not currently available under current zoning designations. No decisions will be made at this open house.

Public comments can be submitted during the event, and will be forwarded to an Ad Hoc committee, which will advise the city council at future meetings.

More information about the Olive street rezoning can be found at the city of Paso Robles’s website.