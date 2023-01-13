Paso Robles School Board 01.13.2023

At this week’s Paso Robles school board meeting, the representative of the teacher’s union defended the donation given to several school board candidates in the recent election.

The teachers federation donated between 8 and ten thousand dollars to progressive candidates running for the school board. The democratic party of San Luis Obispo also donated money to them. County schools superintendent Jim Brescia donated several hundred dollars to progressive candidates.

Regardless, an 18-year-old Paso Robles high school graduate says he’d like to run against trustee Joel Peterson. Hunter Breese speaking yesterday on KPRL.

Peterson filed to run for the election, but because he was the only one to file in his district, county clerk Elaina Cano decided not to put his name on the ballot. He was simply handed the position outright.