Nicholas Christopher Ron Pleads Guilty 03.17.2022

District attorney Dan Dow announces that a suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Trevon Perry has pleaded guilty.

25-year-old Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr. entered the plea to the murder two years ago. As a result of his guilty plea, Ron will be sentenced to 28 years to life in state prison. The sentencing hearing is scheduled April 12, 2022 in San Luis Obispo county superior court.

Trevon Perry’s family reported him missing on March 16th 2020. After a month long investigation, his remains were discovered buried in the backyard of Ron’s relative in Riverside.