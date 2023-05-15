Supervisors Pay Raise Vote 05.15.2023

San Luis Obispo county supervisors to vote on giving themselves a 26% pay raise.

Their baseball salary would go up from $90 thousand dollars to $114 thousand dollars a year. They’re also going to consider connecting the supervisors salary raises with California superior court judge raises. They would automatically get 50% of the bottom salary range of California superior court judges.

Some call the supervisors pay raise the latest in the Blitzkrieg by supervisors Bruce Gibson and his progressive majority. Supervisor Arnold says the new board is focusing on spending money on the homeless.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold talking about priorities. The priority supervisors will address tomorrow is their own pay. They’re looking at giving themselves a 26% pay raise. At the board meeting on May second, supervisors Bruce Gibson, Dawn Ortiz-Legg, and Jimmy Paulding voted to discuss the new pay raise.

Supervisors Debbie Arnold and John Peschong dissented.