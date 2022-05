Paso Robles city council meets tonight. It’s a special meeting on this fifth Tuesday of the month.

At 5:30, the council will discuss advisory body appointments and interview applicants for positions on the library board of trustees, parks and recreation advisory committee and senior citizen advisory committee.

There will be budget workshop at 6:30 to discuss the budget for the next two fiscal years.

You can hear the meeting live tonight here on KPRL beginning at 6:30.