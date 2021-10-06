Paso Robles City Council 10.06.2021

Paso Robles city council got an update last night from fire chief Jonathon Stornetta regarding the latest figures on covid in the county. Chief Stornetta says the covid situation is improving in the San Luis Obispo county.

The council also solicited public input on the process of redrawing of election district boundaries.

And the council voted 4-1 to approve a staff recommended resolution to stay in the Integrated Waste Management Authority. They will continue that joint power agreement, provided the IWMA provide timely financial reports. Councilman John Hamon cast the lone dissenting vote.

So, the city will stay involved in the IWMA for the time being.