Paso Robles City Council 11.17.2021

Paso Robles city council got an update on public works from Ditas Esperanza at last night’s meeting. Ditas talked about improvement to the city sidewalks, so people don’t trip when they’re walking in downtown. She also talked about the new dog bone roundabout going in on Golden Hill road.

The council also conducted a public hearing on a new solid waste ordinance regarding recycling and waste collection. Wastewater resources manager Matt Thompson described a program for composting, councilman Fred Strong weighed in on the issue. Matt Thompson says there’s a way to compost, and there are advantages of composting, which is what many other cities do, and it can be a revenue producing operation for the city. Councilman Steve Gregory moved for approval of the ordinance.

The Paso Robles city council meeting ended shortly after eight last night.