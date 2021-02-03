Paso Robles City Council 2.03.2021

Paso Robles city council received an update on coronavirus in the city. The county back in the purple tier, and that includes the city of Paso Robles. The council also had a long-winded discussion about increasing sewer rates.

Matt Thompson of the city’s sewer and recycled water operation says the 24% increase in sewer rates would be for the smaller users, about 7 units. People who are paying around $14-16 dollars per billing.

Those users would see the greatest percentage increase. Thompson says the rates should be reviewed every five years.

The plan to increase sewer rates will come back before the city council on February 16th for further discussion.