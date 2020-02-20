Paso Robles City Council 2.20.2020

Tonight, Paso Robles city council will consider the Olsen South Chandler Ranch Development. The plan includes about 1300 homes to be built on the east side of Paso Robles from Linne road to Meadowlark.

Discussion of the project dates back decades, but this specific proposal was outlined at a workshop three years ago at Virginia Peterson school.

For the past several years, the developer has paid for an Environmental Impact Report to be done on the property. Mike Naggar has said consistently that he wanted to build a project that the community embraced. The city held a workshop in mid January for community members and stakeholders to weigh in on the proposal. On January 28th, the Paso Robles Planning Commission approved the development.

Tonight, the revised project goes before the Paso Robles city council in a public hearing. Naggar says he’s anxious to get the approval and to break ground on the first phase of the project.

The development calls for homes, apartments and condos with ample open space around them. There will be a building site for a school, if the district chooses to build one. There will also be recreational facilities on the property, including a swimming pool.

The Paso Robles city council meets at 6:30 tonight at the library conference room.