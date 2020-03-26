Paso Robles City Council 3.26.2020

The Paso Robles city council has scheduled a special meeting tomorrow morning at 9:30. It will be a teleconference meeting, so there will not many people present at the library conference room. The meeting will be live-streamed on prcity.com/youtube.

The council will get reports on the coronavirus and how the city is dealing with it. The council will also discuss a bail out for short term rentals and others who are late in paying the transient occupancy tax. A waiver of penalties and interest for those late taxes will be considered. The transit occupancy tax is paid by visitors when they pay for rental of a hotel room or short term rental.