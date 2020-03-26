Rain Today, Coronavirus Continues 3.26.2020

North county weather may get rainy today. Forecasters say we’ll see sunshine this morning, then about a 50% chance of rain this afternoon. Then clearing skies tomorrow with sunshine through the middle of next week.

The latest on the Wuhan China Coronavirus:

46 cases of the virus in San Luis Obispo county. County health director Penny Borenstein says this may continue for a while. This week, you’ve heard a lot about a safe six foot distance to maintain between you and others. County health director Penny Borenstein tells us six feet is the maximum distance you can be impacted by another person sneezing or coughing. That’s not precise, but it’s a general rule.

By the supervisors emergency declaration, county administrative officer Wade Horton became Emergency Services Director, in charge of the county. Some say Wade Horton is getting too heavy handed. This week, he’s threatened to have arrested people who violate the Shelter at Home Law. There are accusations Wade Horton is getting his direction from the World Health Organization, which brings new meaning to the book by Dr. Suess, Horton Hears A Who.

Supervisor Peschong says people who have to violate the shelter at home rules should not be incarcerated.

In San Luis Obispo county, there have been 46 cases of coronavirus. 2 people hospitalized. One in ICU, but both reportedly stable. At least six people have recovered. But there have been no deaths in San Luis Obispo county.

On the other hand, there are a lot of businesses that are on shaky ground. And a lot of people are out of work and running out of money.