Paso Robles City Council 6.03.2021

Paso Robles city council meets tonight virtually. The council will get an update on people living in the Salinas riverbed.

Mayor Steve Martin tells KPRL, the transients create a fire risk. Another danger is the fact you have criminals hiding out in the riverbed. Drug dealers, violent predators and some who may be sex offenders. Martin says the city is tracking all sex offenders.

Tonight,the city may remove a city ordinance on sex offenders. The city limits how close sex offenders can live near schools, but the state law on the issue is more severe, if the city ordinance is removed, the state law goes into effect. That issue is on tonight’s agenda.

Martin says that although the county may move to the yellow tier next Tuesday, and the following Tuesday, the governor is lifting his color tier for state control. The city may continue conducting virtual city council meetings for several weeks or months.