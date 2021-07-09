Paso Robles City Council 7.09.2021

Last night, Paso Robles city council met in person for the first time in over a year. The big issue last night, at least for many in the community, was pickle ball.

Pickle ball players filled the library conference room last night. Several talked about the popularity of pickle ball. They also described a big tournament planned for early October in Paso Robles. The Wine Country Tournament proposed for Centennial park. Ultimately, councilman Steve Gregory made a motion to move forward with the staff recommendation with some adjustments. The issue goes to the recreation advisory committee. One Centennial tennis court may get shadow striping to allow pickle ball to be played there. Steve Gregory’s motion was passed unanimously.

The council also received a report from 3CE, Central Coast Community Energy. JR Killegrew boasted about the participation in 3CE’s energy opportunity for Paso Robles residents. The choice was automatic. The city signed up residents for 3CE, but people could opt out. 6% of residents did so.