Paso Robles City Council 9.01.2020

The Paso Robles city council will conduct a virtual meeting tonight. The council will consider the Beechwood Development. It’s a large housing project on the east side of Paso Robles. When it first came before the city planning commission, community development director Warren Frace compared it to the Olson-Chandler Ranch Project.

Engineer David Athey says the intersection at Creston and Niblick will have to be improved.

The 500th unit in the development. That’s the agreement. That Beechwood Development goes before the Paso Robles city council at their meeting tonight. You can hear the city council meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6.

You can also watch the meeting and see all the maps they present. That web address is on the city website as well.