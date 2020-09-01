Dolan Fire Update 9.01.2020

Yesterday afternoon, the Monterey county sheriff’s department ordered mandatory evacuation for areas inland from the Dolan fire along highway 1. The area south of Nacimiento-Ferguson road, west of South Coast Ridge to Prewitt Ridge and including Alms Ridge.

The Dolan fire has now burned 29,000 acres along the coast, just south of Big Sur. The arson fire started near Limekiln state park back on August 18th. It’s now 25% contained. More than 1,000 fire fighters are battling that blaze in the Los Padres national forest. Highway 1 remains closed in the area.

Over the weekend, several condors were seen flying over San Simeon, moving south of Big Sur to get away from that Dolan fire.