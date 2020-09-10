Paso Robles City Council 9.10.2020

Paso Robles city council to talk about budget cuts at their next meeting. Although the agenda item may be generic, the council is looking at cutting money from recreation and the library.

The city has about a $46 million dollar budget. Of that, 1.1 goes to recreation. Slight more goes to the library. The city has a budget reserve of 50%. The city will discuss potential budget cuts at its meeting next Tuesday.

Because of the government-imposed shut down, it will be a virtual meeting. You can hear it live here on KPRL.