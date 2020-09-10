Weather and Fire 9.10.2020

The weather has cooled off, but the fires continue to burn out of control in California.

Forecasters say we’ll see high temperatures in the low to mid 90’s for the next several days here in the north county.

The Dolan fire just south of Big Sur has grown dramatically since last weekend. The fire has burned 94,000 acres. Containment is now 25%. It was 40% for several days, but when it blew up early this week, that containment figure dropped accordingly.

The fire spread south of Nacimiento-Ferguson road. It’s now burning on US army property at Fort Hunter Liggett. Highway One remains closed from Gorda to three miles north of Slate Hot Springs.

Some 800 firefighters are battling that Donvan fire. A Fresno man was arrested for arson. Fire officials estimate it will be fully contained around September 28th.

On the other side of the San Joaquin Valley, the Creek fire has burned 167 thousand acres. It remains 0% contained. The fire has destroyed, 360 structures. That fire started last Friday. 880 firefighters from three agencies are working the fire.