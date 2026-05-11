Public Review Period For Paso Robles Groundwater Draft Rate & Fee Study Open 05.11.2026

The formal public review period and appeals process for the proposed groundwater fee program has opened.

The Paso Robles Groundwater Authority will be holding a public hearing on Wednesday, May 27th to consider adopting the resolution, and the deadline to submit appeals is Monday, June 8th. Appeals are for discrepancies with the calculated consumptive water use for parcels, and must be submitted with metered extraction data for all wells on those parcels.

According to the study, the effective consumptive groundwater use for water year 2025 was about 47,800 acre feet. The fee rate calculated will be $22.90 per acre foot of groundwater consumption, with de minimis users exempted.