Atascadero’s high school principal abruptly resigns.

Dan Andrus had been principal at the high school for three years. He steps down with three months left in the school year.

Superintendent Tom Butler wrote in a statement released Friday, “Please join me in wishing Mr. Andrus well and thanking him for his service to our community.”

Previously Andrus had been principal at Morro Bay high school from 2006-2014. He left that position in March 2014, resigning a few months before graduation.