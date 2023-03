Paso Robles city council holds a regular meeting tonight at the library conference room.

The council will get a report from 3CE, the Central Coast Community Energy Collective.

The city will discuss the quarterly budget report and amendments for this fiscal year.

They will also get a second quarter report on the El Camino Homeless Organization Memo of Understanding.

The meeting gets underway at 6:30. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL.