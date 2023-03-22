Supervisors Meeting 03.22.2023

Supervisors also discussed the cost and risks of their getting involved with 3CE, the Central Coast Community Energy Collective. 3CE does not produce energy. They simply buy and sell it.

They gave a 26-minute presentation to the supervisors. There were predictions about savings to the county if they go with the middlemen, 3CE. The savings ranged from about $600 thousand to $1.1 million dollars to the county.

That diffirence may have been part of the reason the supervisors asked for and received the resignation of county administrative officer Wade Horton.

He resigned during closed session, so the truth is not yet known how it went down. But clearly, supervisor Bruce Gibson and his two progressive associates on the board did not want him to continue as CAO.