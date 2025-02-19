Paso Robles City Council Meeting 2.18.2025

https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC02182025.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC02182025p2.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC02182025p3.mp3 Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Protecting What Matters 02.18.2025NextNext post:The Morning Exchange – Wed 02/19/2025Related postsThe Morning Exchange – Wed 02/19/2025February 19, 2025Protecting What Matters 02.18.2025February 18, 2025The Morning Exchange – Tue 02/18/2025February 18, 2025Gear Head Radio w/Jimmy Purdy from Shift’N Gears 02.15.2025February 18, 2025Open Mic Friday – 02/14/2025February 14, 2025The Morning Exchange – Fri 02/14/2025February 14, 2025