Paso Robles City Council Water 04.20.2022

Water on the agenda at last night’s meeting.

Public works director Christopher Alakel gave a report of Paso Robles water supplies, and mandates coming down from the state about water usage and conservation. He says for the city of Paso Robles, water resources look good.

On the other hand, the state is issuing mandates which will affect Paso Robles and many other cities in California. Alakel says he’s waiting for an order from the state water control board.

The mayor and councilman John Hamon questioned Alakel about the state’s role in water management in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles and the entire north county will learn more about the restrictions imposed by the state in the coming weeks.