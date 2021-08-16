Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis 8.16.2021

The Paso Robles city council names a new city manager. He’s Ty Lewis, the current police chief. The official appointment is scheduled to occur at tomorrow night’s city council meeting.

Mayor Steve Martin says Ty Lewis was selected after an extensive, nationwide search and selection process that included community members, city executives and the city council.

Lewis has served as police chief for the past 3 years. He has been with the city of Paso Robles for nearly 20 years.

Before serving Paso Robles, he worked in the police departments in the cities of Porterville and Bakersfield. Mayor Steve Martin says, “The city manager position is critical to the current and future operations of the city. The city council, with the help of community members, conducted an exhaustive search for the best candidate. We spoke to a number of quality individuals and at the end of the day, we decided Ty Lewis best fit the needs of the city of Paso Robles.”

Lewis will formally assume the position of city manager on Monday, August 23rd.