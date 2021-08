Hot again today, but a little cooler than yesterday. Highs today 100 in Paso Robles.

Yesterday in Paso Robles it reached 103.

It was 90 in Atascadero, yesterday.

101 in Templeton.

106 in Shandon.

The cooling trend continues tomorrow and Wednesday. In Paso Robles tomorrow, highs will be around 90. Then dropping into the mid 80’s on Wednesday.