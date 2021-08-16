Templeton High School 8.16.2021

At Templeton high school Friday night, the Eagles football team hosted Carillo high school Conquistadors in a scrimmage at Mike Curb field.

Templeton principal Josh Aston tells KPRL it was good to see the teams back on the field. The Templeton schools reopen one week from tomorrow.

Paso Robles schools reopen later this week.

Coming up on Sound Off this afternoon we’ll talk with Tom Harrington, director of student services at the Paso Robles joint unified school district about protocol this academic year. There are some big changes implemented by the state which impact local students.

More on those changes tomorrow here on KPRL.