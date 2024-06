JD Project to Kick Off Paso Concerts in the Park 2024 press release

Paso Robles Summer Concerts in the Park will kick off tonight at 6 in the downtown city park.

Tonight’s entertainment will feature rock and country band, JD Project. The four-piece band, composed of talented musicians, is a local favorite, celebrated for their high-energy, fun performances.

Concerts in the park will continue weekly until August 22nd.