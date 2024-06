Paso Robles fire and emergency services announced that they are hosting a critical blood drive event with Vitalant.

The blood drive will be June 20th from 1 to 4 pm at 900 Park street (behind fire station 1 on 9th street).

Currently there are 4 sign-ups and 26 open slots. Type O blood is critically low countywide, and is the most requested by hospitals and can be a life-saving resource for patients in emergencies.

The fire department says that each donation can save up to three lives.