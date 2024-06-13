Oceano Man Convicted of Multiple Crimes Against His Former Spouse 6.13.2024

The district attorney’s office announced that earlier this week, a San Luis Obispo county jury found 45-year-old Bryce Littlejohns of Oceano guilty of numerous crimes he committed against his former spouse.

His crimes occurred on March 5, 2020, where he attacked his former spouse in her home. The DA’s office says he punched, kicked, tackled, and threw the victim into walls, causing severe bruising to her face, arms, and legs.

The DA’s office says Bryce also raped the victim amid the hours of physical assault, also strangling and threatening to kill her at one point. The DA’s office says that the assault continued into the morning, as Bryce destroyed the victim’s phone when she attempted to call the police. An 8-year-old was also present in the residence for the entire incident.

When officers arrived the next morning, Bryce attempted to assault sheriff deputies, resisting their attempts to arrest him. He has been convicted of multiple felonies, including rape, criminal threats, assault, forced oral copulation and more.