Paso Robles Council Special Meeting 10.28.2020

Tomorrow evening, the Paso Robles city council will conduct a special meeting to discuss the conversion of the Motel 6 property to affordable housing and a homeless shelter. The state has approved a $15 million dollar grant to fund the conversion.

That special meeting to get underway at 6:30 tomorrow night. It’s a virtual meeting, but you can call in and speak on the topic for 3 minutes.

The plan calls for the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo to buy Motel 6 in Paso Robles and convert the property into affordable housing and a homeless shelter.

