Cherry The Schnoodle 10.28.2020

Cherry the schnoodle is back home with her human friends. Someone stole Monica Tumbrello’s BMW with her dog inside it. A schnoodle is part schnauzer and part poodle.

Police arrested a transient when she returned to the car, where she’d parked it on Meineke street in San Luis Obispo. The car was stolen last Thursday afternoon around 5:30 while it was parked in downtown San Luis. Cherry the schnoodle was inside.

Police called Monica when they found Cherry tied to a post on Meineke street. Cherry had burrowed into a bush to stay safe. She was very excited to be reunited with her owners.

When the homeless woman returned to the car, police arrested her. She’s identified as 36-year-old Megan Nicole Parigi. She was charged with vehicle theft, animal cruelty and possession of methamphetamine.

Monica’s boyfriend said the homeless woman slept in the car. The homeless woman stole $20 out of Monica’s purse and left a foul odor in the car. They cleaned up the car, and celebrated the return of Cherry the schnoodle.