Paso Robles Council Special Meeting 12.10.2020

Paso Robles city council held a special meeting last night to deal with one subject, the governor’s recent stay at home order.

Councilman John Hamon set the tone early, he said the city council needs to stand up to the state’s “over reach”. More than 50 residents called in to comment on the issue. Ultimately, mayor Steve Martin made the motion.

He said, “I move that we maintain purple restriction levels in the city of Paso Robles and that we support the re-designation of our county, moving it out of the LA statistical area for the purpose of covid evaluation; that we continue our course of empathy and education using our chamber of commerce partners with local businesses; that we allow our public health officer at the county level to designate what indeed is egregious or flagrant, and let us know of those instances. I don’t think that we need our officers in the field making those decisions. And finally, as far as the length of the course of action, I think this would stay in effect until a review is needed based on local developments or new state mandates. That would be my motion.”

That motion was approved unanimously. Thus, Paso Robles joins Solvang, Huntington and Beaumont in rejecting the governor’s recent stay at home order. The city will operate under the purple tier restrictions, which allows many businesses to reopen in the city of Paso Robles.