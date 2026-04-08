Paso Robles CSD Encourages Applicants to Art and Culture Board 04.08.2026

2026 Community Services Art and Culture Board Recruitment Press Release

The Paso Robles Community Services District is calling on residents to apply for the Art and Culture Board.

The newly established board will advise the city on matters pertaining to visual art in public places, within city-owned or controlled areas. The board will assist with determining “placement locations, reviewing submission, and selecting qualifying artworks for installation.”

The board is made up of 5 members, and will meet quarterly with additional meetings scheduled as needed. To establish staggered terms, the first appointments to the board will consist of partial terms and full terms of different years, with partial term holders able to apply for full terms at the conclusion.

Applications are due to the city by Thursday, April 30th, and interviews are tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, May 13th or Thursday, May 14th.

Applications are also available for other city advisory bodies, including the youth commission and senior citizen advisory committee.