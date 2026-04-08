Paso Robles Mayor John Hamon Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection 04.08.2026

After more than 20 years serving on the Paso Robles city council, mayor John Hamon announced at the end of last night’s meeting that he will not seek reelection.

Hamon was appointed to serve as mayor after the passing of the late mayor Steve Martin, and his term will end in 2026. It is up for election this November. Here are some segments of Hamon’s speech in last night’s meeting:

“Public service has always been one of the greatest honors in my life,” Hamon said. “I believe leadership also recognizes when it’s time to pass the torch, and allow new voices and perspectives to step forward.”

Currently the only candidate who has filed for mayor is William Britton.