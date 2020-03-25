Paso Robles Culinary Arts Program 3.25.2020

The free lunch program for all students in the Paso Robles school district moved to just two locations yesterday. How did that work out?

Food services director Joey Vaughn tells KPRL that parents and students had no difficulty finding the Culinary Arts Academy. The free lunch program continues today between the hours of eleven and one at the Culinary Arts Academy and Paso Robles school district. Those are the only two locations for the Paso Robles school district free lunch program moving forward.