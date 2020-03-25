PRJUSD Board Meeting 3.25.2020

The Paso Robles school board met last night at the district office, although the board and staff practiced self-distancing and separated themselves by a safe six feet. County schools superintendent Dr. James Brescia attended the meeting last night. He says the issues are similar in all the districts.

The school board voted to notify those employed at Bauer Speck school that the school may be closing. The board has not yet voted to close the school, but the administration must notify teachers and classified employees of that possibility well in advance of the closure. Assistant superintendent Jennifer Gaviola says the district has vacancies which may accommodate each of the employees displaced if the school board elects to close Bauer Speck school. The board also votes to buy more chrome books to improve connectivity between the district and the students in kindergarten and first grade.