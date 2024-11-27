Paso Robles Downtown Lighting Ceremony This Friday 11.27.2024

The 38th annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, November 29th in downtown Paso Robles.

Costumed characters, including Mrs. Claus, elves, and the Grinch will gather at the city park bandstand at 5:30 pm. And at 6, Mrs. Claus will flip the switch to light up the downtown in this year’s holiday lighting.

Also featured will be music, speeches, candlelight caroling, and coffee and cocoa. The holiday songbook will be distributed alongside candles before 6 pm; the songbook contains the black out bingo page to be stamped by participating merchants, December 9th through December 15th.