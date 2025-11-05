Paso Robles Expands Emergency Medical Services With Paramedic Squad 11.05.2025

Press Release- Paso Robles Expands Emergency Medical Services with Paramedic Squad

The city of Paso Robles announced the implementation of a paramedic squad, effective Sunday, November 9th.

The city says the launch of this specialized unit was made possible through support of the Paso Robles city council, and dedicated funding from measure J-20. The city says medical emergencies account for a majority of 9-1-1 calls within the city.

The paramedic squad is designed for rapid response to medical incidents with trained paramedics and advanced life support capabilities. This approach also preserves fire engines and specialized equipment for fires, rescues, and other kinds of emergencies, reducing wear and operational costs associated with heavy fire apparatus.

The city of Paso Robles extends its sincere appreciation to the community for its continued support as it continues to modernize and strengthen emergency response capabilities.