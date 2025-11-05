California Proposition 50 Passes 11.05.2025

California voters have approved the new congressional district boundaries proposed by proposition 50 yesterday by a significant margin.

As of 6:38 November 5th, proposition 50 is sitting at 63.8% ‘yes,’ and 36.2% ‘no’ across the state. Proposition 50 seeks to add as many as five additional seats to democrats in the house of representatives.

Here in San Luis Obispo county, the clerk-recorder released an unofficial election night result document last night. Voters in the county, as of election day, voted 56.21% yes, and 43.79% no.