Paso Robles Fire Dept to Use Old Georgia Brown Site For Training 2.10.2025

Old Georgia Brown School Site Training

The Paso Robles fire department announced they will be using the old Georgia Brown school site, 525 36th street, for training drills.

These trainings will start February 10th, and will last for around a month. During this time, residents in the area can expect to see increased fire department activity. Signs will also be posted announcing these training events.

The fire department reminds residents there will not be live fire or destructive training taking place at the location.

Paso Fire & Emergency Services thanks the Paso Robles joint unified school district for the opportunity.