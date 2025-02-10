Paso Robles School District Discussing Staff Reduction For 25-26 School Yr 2.10.2025

02-11-25 Agenda English

The Paso Robles school district’s next regular meeting is tomorrow night.

With the district facing a 4.9 million dollar budget deficit for the upcoming school year, the school board’s agenda contains several reductions in staff, placing them on a 39-month leave. These leaves will prioritize those with seniority in their positions at the time of rehiring, as positions become available.

If the school board approves these reductions, notices will be sent out by March 15th.

There are four reduction resolutions; the first reduces the force by 22 certified full time equivalent (FTE) positions, the second by 24.5 classified FTE, the third by 2 certified administration FTE, and the fourth by 6 classified management FTE.